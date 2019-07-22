It’s on! KJ Apa and Britt Robertson are dating, a source confirms exclusively to Us Weekly.

The A Dog’s Purpose costars were spotted packing on the PDA at Entertainment Weekly’s Comic-Con party in San Diego on Saturday, July 20. An onlooker told Us exclusively that Apa, 22, was holding hands with Robertson, 29, during the get-together.

“[They were] leaning in and kissing each other,” the onlooker told Us.

Apa and Robertson reunited onscreen for the upcoming film I Still Believe, which is set to hit theaters in March 2020. News of their relationship came the same day Us revealed that Apa’s Riverdale costars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse called it quits after two years together.

While the onlooker told Us that Apa and Robertson spent time with his CW costars at the aforementioned EW party, Sprouse and Reinhart kept their distance from each other during the evening, according to a second source.

The Disney alum was also overheard telling a friend at the event about his breakup with the Hustlers star. Despite the split, Sprouse and Reinhart, who play onscreen couple Jughead and Betty on the CW series, seemingly got along at the show’s panel on Sunday, July 21, where they were seated next to each other.

“Comic Con always reminds me how lucky I am to be part of something so special and thankfully it’s with these beautiful people,” Reinhart captioned a cast photo from the weekend on Sunday via Instagram. “Thanks for coming out to see us this weekend ❤️”

Sprouse and Reinhart were first linked in July 2017 after they were spotted making out at the San Diego fan convention. They made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in New York City in May 2018. A year later, Sprouse and Reinhart walked the carpet at fashion’s biggest night for the second year in a row. The notoriously private twosome have yet to publicly comment on their breakup.

