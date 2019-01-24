Talk about supportive! Kristen Bell revealed in a new interview that her husband, Dax Shepard, is not only OK with her onscreen sex scenes with other men — he actually digs them!

“My husband likes every type of relationship on the planet that has positive energy behind it,” the Frozen star, 38, told host Conan O’Brien during an appearance on Conan on Wednesday, January 23. “He likes seeing lovers, he likes when I fall in love on screen, in front of him, and oftentimes, whether it’s R-rated stuff I’ve done or I’m kissing [The Good Place’s] Chidi, if he’s watching it by himself and I’m in the kitchen, I’ll hear him go, ‘Honey, get some!’”

“He’s really a great wingman,” she joked.

The Employee of the Month actor, 44, revealed that he considers himself a former sex addict while speaking to Dr. Phil McGraw on the TV personality’s new podcast, “Phil in the Blanks,” on January 15.

“I’d say I’ve had what could maybe be called a sex addiction at some point in my life. Not one that I had to seek treatment for but … I would have just said, ‘Oh, I have sex with a lot of people. I like to do it. It’s healthy. Who cares? I’m not getting diseases. I’m single. Whatever.’”

These days, however, the “Armchair Expert” podcast host has a rock solid relationship with his wife.

The Golden Globe nominee laughed off rumors of an affair between her spouse and Julie Andrews’ granddaughter, Kayti Edwards, early on in their marriage at the awards ceremony on January 6.

“Rumors aren’t really anything,” Bell told Us Weekly exclusively at the show. “We have a happy marriage and if people don’t want to believe it, that’s their problem.”

Buzz of the Parenthood actor’s infidelity began swirling after Edwards, 41, described an alleged 2009 sexual encounter with the Ranch star to the Daily Mail in December and provided photos which showed the two kissing.

Shepard denied the claims at the time, writing on Instagram, “Hey Daily Mail, that photo is 13 years old, not 9. Also, Kayti has sold stories to tabloids about Matthew Perry, Jack Osbourne, Kid Rock, and now me. I look forward to her next one. Fingers crossed it’s about my #1, Brad Pitt.”

The Michigan native and the Veronica Mars actress married in October 2013 and share two children: Lincoln, 5, and Delta, 4.

