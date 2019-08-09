



Fanboying out. Kristen Bell confessed that her husband of nearly six years, Dax Shepard, once made her cringe when he was starstruck by Jay-Z at the Met Gala.

“We went to the Met Gala a couple years ago and we were sitting right next to Jay-Z and Beyoncé,” the Veronica Mars star, 39, explained on an episode of First We Feast’s Hot Ones show on Thursday, August 8.

The Frozen star said that she initially had high hopes for the evening. “When we found this out, we were … forget it,” she said. “We were so excited, and I was like, ‘Ugh, this is gonna be great, finally, after tonight, we’ll have ‘em in our phones, we’ll be best friends.’”

Unfortunately for the hilarious duo, things didn’t work out exactly the way they planned.

“We maneuvered the table so that Dax could sit right next to Jay-Z, and Dax talked his ear off,” she remembered.

What’s more, the rap mogul, 49, wasn’t exactly feeling the one-sided conversation. “I don’t think Jay was that interested,” Bell admitted, adding, “But I was proud of him that he went for broke.”

Shepard, 44, for his part, didn’t give up there: “At one point he also hit him with a lyric, which I was like, ooo, oooo, ooo, ooo,” the actress said while shaking her head no. “I think he was like, ‘Real recognized real,’ and I was like, ‘Dax, Dax, don’t, don’t.'”

The Bless This Mess star rehashed the event to James Corden himself in April. “I am the No, 1 Jay-Z fan in America,” he said at the time. “Kanye [West] was there, uh, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher … but as luck would have it, I was seated right next to my hero, Jay-Z, and I said to Kristen, ‘I hope he doesn’t mind hearing his own lyrics repeated back to him.’”

He continued: “I gave Jay-Z what I would call the platinum package. Everything was on the table, jokes, sincerity, admiration, you name it, I gave him, like, 120 percent.”

Sadly, Shepard concurred that the “99 Problems” singer was immune to his charms. “I promise you if we had bumped into each other in the bathroom mid-meal, he’d have no idea I was sitting next to him. I’m convinced,” said the comedian.

Jay-Z did seem to take note of Shepard’s wife, however: “I think all I was was like a roadblock to look at Kristen. That’s my hunch, yeah.”

The actor said he learned his lesson, telling Corden, 40, if he saw the Grammy winner again, “I’d flip it. I’d now treat him like the hottest girl in high school and ignore him.”

