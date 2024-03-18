Kristen Stewart said that the key to her relationship with her fiancée Dylan Meyer was being in the right place at the right time.

During a Monday, Mach 18, appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, host Drew Barrymore discussed how important timing can be to a relationship. Stewart agreed, revealing she had met Meyer years before they started dating.

“Yeah, I did get really lucky to re-meet someone that I was like — I was so ill-equipped and now I am, like, going to make this happen,” the Love Lies Bleeding star said. “Yeah, I was just sort of in the right place to recognize and kind of respect how good she was compared to me, my selfish little self.”

Stewart and Meyer were first linked in August 2019, though they first crossed paths on a movie set in 2013. In November 2019, while appearing on The Howard Stern Show, Stewart revealed that it wasn’t until six years later that the couple met again at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

“I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn’t seen her in, like, two years. And then she had just walked up to a friend’s birthday party, and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’” Steward recalled.

She said that “the day that I met [Meyer] all bets were off,” admitting that she dropped the L-word after just two weeks of dating. “It was, like, really late and we were in some s–ty bar,” she shared. “And her friends were there or whatever, and they, like, walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh man, I’m so f–king in love with you.’ Done.”

Stewart added that she couldn’t “f–king wait” to propose to her then-girlfriend. It wasn’t until November 2021, during another Howard Stern interview, that Stewart revealed Meyer had popped the question.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart gushed at the time. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

As for the couple’s big day, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly in June 2023 that the wedding still didn’t have a date after the nuptials were initially pushed back.

“They had planned a ceremony in L.A. but rethought it. Then they planned a destination wedding, but things came up and it was put on hold,” the source said at the time.