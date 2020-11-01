Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Reunite With Kids for Halloween Amid Divorce

Family of five! Kristin Cavallari and her estranged husband, Jay Cutler, reunited for a fun Halloween celebration with their three children amid their divorce.

The Very Cavallari alum, 33, shared a family photo via Instagram on Sunday, November 1, which featured the group wearing their costumes. Cavallari sported a unicorn onesie while Cutler, 37, wore a black-and-white striped jumpsuit. The pair’s children — Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 4 — were also dressed for the occasion. One of Cavallari’s sons wore a Marshmello costume while her daughter was a princess.

“Halloween 2020,” the reality star captioned the post.

Cavallari also posted photos and video from their celebration via her Instagram Story, including more shots of her unicorn costume and a photo of her sons having a candy swap.

The Laguna Beach alum and Cutler announced their separation in April after nearly seven years of marriage. Despite their split, the pair have continued to work together to coparent their children. The Hills alum told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 28, that she and the former NFL player will also reunite to celebrate Thanksgiving with their family.

“I’m actually gonna be spending it just with my kids and [my estranged husband] Jay Cutler as a family. So, I’m looking forward to that,” she said. “Jay and I were discussing the menu together yesterday, and he’ll be on meat duty. I think he’s gonna fry a turkey and smoke a lamb leg, and then I’m gonna do everything else.”

She added, “I’m happy that we’re able to spend it together and have these conversations even though we’re in the middle of getting a divorce. So, I’m thankful for where we’re currently at.”

Cavallari told Us that she is dedicated to working on her coparenting relationship with Cutler in the wake of their split.

“I’m so hesitant to give advice [on coparenting] because I think everybody’s situation is so different. I think Jay and I are navigating this the best way we know how,” she said. “Obviously, this is new for both of us and we’re just trying to do what’s best for the kids. I know that the kids are our No. 1 priority. So, spending the first Thanksgiving together [after our split] is important because it’s what’s best for the kids and we’re able to do that. We’re in a solid enough place that we’re able to do that, and I’m really thankful for that.”

Cavallari has since moved on with comedian Jeff Dye. In October, the duo were spotted kissing on a date night in Chicago. A source told Us at the time that the pair are “totally a thing.”