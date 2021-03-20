Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye Spotted Kissing in Mexico After Split

Heating back up! Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye were spotted packing on the PDA in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Friday, March 19, after reports that the pair had pulled the plug on their casual romance.

In photos posted by the Daily Mail on Saturday, March 20, the couple hung out by the pool at a luxury resort and were spotted kissing as they lay on recliners while soaking up the sun together. The former reality TV star, 34, wore a black string bikini and sunglasses with her blonde hair in a ponytail, while the comedian, 38, donned dark board shorts.

Just days earlier, Cavallari posted a topless photo of herself in Mexico on Instagram, showing off her toned butt and legs. She captioned the Wednesday, March 17 snap, “Freedom. It feels really damn good.”

The show of togetherness came shortly after a source told Us Weekly that the pair had gone their separate ways after five months of dating.

The couple, who were first linked in October 2020 after being spotted making out on a date in Chicago, “were never officially together,” the insider said earlier this month.

It’s the second time Cavallari and Dye have cozied up in Cabo — the pair were also spotted getting steamy in the popular vacation spot in December, when they couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they kissed and laughed by the pool.

A source told Us last month that the Hills alum was keeping things light with Dye as the pair avoided defining their relationship.

“She’s just hanging out with him. They’re enjoying each other’s company, having fun. That’s it,” the insider told Us in February. “They’re really just getting to know one another and seeing where things go. … If they do decide to one day become official, people will know for sure.”

Cavallari, who split from husband Jay Cutler, 37, in April 2020 after 10 years together, lives in Nashville, Tennessee, with her three kids with the former NFL player, Camden, 8, Jaxon, 6, and Saylor, 5. Dye, meanwhile, is based in L.A. The 2000-mile distance between them “makes it difficult” to pursue a serious relationship, the source said.

“If she goes to L.A., she’ll meet up with him,” the source added. “But right now, there are no labels. … They’re not exclusively dating and aren’t boyfriend and girlfriend.”