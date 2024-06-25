Kristin Cavallari and boyfriend Mark Estes are enjoying a holiday in the sun with her kids.

“Bahamas with my favorite people,” Cavallari, 37, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, June 25, sharing some photos from her recent vacation. The first snap showed the Laguna Beach alum and Estes, 24, wrapped up in each other while on a boat.

A second photo, snapped on the same boat, showed the mother of three enjoying some quality time with her kids. Cavallari shares sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler. (Cavallari and Cutler announced their divorce in 2020 following a seven-year marriage. Their split was finalized in 2022.)

While Cavallari and Estes have received some criticism for their 13-year age gap, they stay unbothered, especially when it comes to his relationship with her kids. The TikTok star — and member of the Montana Boyz — has formed quite the relationship Camden, Jaxon and Saylor, the former reality star said in March.

“I think, more than anything, my kids are really excited for me,” Cavallari said on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast at the time, sharing the children were “big fans” of Estes immediately.

While she’s hinted at their close relationship through social media, Cavallari’s recent Bahamas trip proves that Estes is considered a member of the family.

Estes rose to fame alongside fellow Montana Boyz members Kaleb Winterburn and Kade Wilcox. He and Cavallari first sparked romance rumors in February when they were spotted in Mexico together. As news of their relationship broke, Cavallari and Estes went Instagram official.

The Uncommon James founder has showcased herself with Estes, and his friends, since they started dating. Per Winterburn, all three of the Montana Boyz got along with Cavallari’s kids right off the bat.

“I feel like we were all kids not that long ago, really,” he told Us Weekly exclusively in April. Estes gushed over the “great kids” as well.

“It’s been awesome,” he told Us, explaining that dating a mom was “never out of the picture” in terms of what he was looking for in a partner.

“I was never saying no to that,” Estes continued. “But yeah, I think it’s just we have good chemistry, and it just works out.”

Cavallari has made similar declarations since she and Estes went public.

“Me dating a 24-year-old is not something that I was searching out. It’s not something that I at all ever thought would ever happen,” Cavallari said during the same March “Let’s Be Honest” episode. “I understand what it looks like to the outside world. I really do. I get that. He is not a typical 24-year-old.”