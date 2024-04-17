Montana Boyz member Mark Estes couldn’t help but gush over spending time with girlfriend Kristin Cavallari’s kids.

“It’s been awesome, they’re great kids,” Estes, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly, adding that the children don’t call him “Montana” as Cavallari, 37, does.

Fellow Montana Boyz member Kaleb Winterburn added, “I feel like we were all kids not that long ago, really.”

Cavallari shares her three kids, Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler. The exes were married for seven years before they announced their split in 2020, finalizing their divorce in 2022.

Related: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Sweetest Moments With Their 3 Kids: Family Al... Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have nothing but love for their trio despite parting ways romantically in 2020. The former couple wed in June 2013 and went on to welcome their eldest son, Camden, the following year. He became a big brother when Jaxon and Saylor arrived in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Cavallari and Cutler […]

As for whether Estes envisioned being romantically involved with someone who was a mother, he said it “was never out of the picture.”

“I was never saying no to that,” he told Us. “But yeah, I think it’s just we have good chemistry and it just works out.”

After the pair sparked dating rumors when they were spotted together in Mexico, Cavallari confirmed her relationship with Estes. “He makes me happy 🤍,” she wrote via Instagram in February. Estes reposted the snap via his Instagram Story with two red heart emojis.

Cavallari has shown glimpses of Estes bonding with her little ones. In March, she shared a snap of Estes from behind as he walked side by side with one of her sons. She placed a white heart emoji over the pic uploaded via her Instagram Story.

Cavallari even mentioned earlier this month that she’s thinking about next steps with Estes, which includes having a baby.

Related: Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes’ Relationship Timeline Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes’ romance may have surprised the internet, but they’re still going strong. The Laguna Beach alum sparked dating speculation in February 2024 when she was spotted alongside Estes in Mexico, per a snap obtained by TMZ. Cavallari made headlines later that month when she debuted her relationship with the Montana Boyz […]

“The one thing that — I’m not actively thinking about it, but it’s definitely on the back of my mind — is, you know, he wants to have a kid,” Cavallari said on an episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast in April. “So, you know, I’m mulling it over.”

Cavallari noted she asked her kids how they felt about expanding their family, and they were supportive of the prospect. “If he ends up really being The One, like, I would have a kid,” Cavallari said of Estes. “It’s become pretty serious, this relationship, I would say.”

Estes, for his part, seemingly agreed with Cavallari’s sentiment by giving a clip of her podcast a “like” via Instagram.

While at the 2024 CMT Music Awards later that month, Estes was asked how he felt regarding Cavallari’s comment and told Entertainment Tonight that the twosome is “just kind of going with the flow right now.” He added, “But we definitely have had the talk, obviously.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi