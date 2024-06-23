Kristin Cavallari’s boyfriend, Mark Estes, has been welcomed into the family via some homemade jewelry.

Cavallari, 37, shared that her daughter, Saylor, made a friendship bracelet for Estes, 24.

“Saylor made this,” Cavallari wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, June 22, alongside a face holding back tears emoji.

Cavallari shared a picture of Estes’ wrist, which bore a blue beaded bracelet that read, “Kristin,” in white and black letters.

Cavallari shares Saylor, 8, as well as sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 10, with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler. The exes were married for seven years before they announced their split in 2020, finalizing their divorce in 2022.

Cavallari has since moved on with the Montana Boyz member. After sparking dating rumors during a trip to Mexico, Cavallari confirmed their relationship status in February.

“He makes me happy 🤍,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, which Estes reposted via his Instagram Story with two red heart emojis.

Related: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Sweetest Moments With 3 Kids: Family Album Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have nothing but love for their trio despite parting ways romantically in 2020. The former couple wed in June 2013 and went on to welcome their eldest son, Camden, the following year. He became a big brother when Jaxon and Saylor arrived in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Cavallari and Cutler […]

Since debuting their romance, Cavallari has shown glimpses of Estes bonding with her kids. In March, she shared a snap of Estes walking alongside one of her sons.

“It’s been awesome, they’re great kids,” Estes exclusively told Us Weekly in April, adding that the children don’t call him “Montana” as Cavallari does.

Cavallari has considered the next steps in her relationship with Estes — which include having a baby.

“The one thing that — I’m not actively thinking about it, but it’s definitely on the back of my mind — is, you know, he wants to have a kid,” Cavallari said on an episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast in April. “So, you know, I’m mulling it over.”

Related: Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes’ Relationship Timeline Kristin Cavallari and Mark Estes’ romance may have surprised the internet, but they’re still going strong. The Laguna Beach alum sparked dating speculation in February 2024 when she was spotted alongside Estes in Mexico, per a snap obtained by TMZ. Cavallari made headlines later that month when she debuted her relationship with the Montana Boyz […]

She added that her kids support the idea of expanding their family. “If he ends up really being The One, like, I would have a kid,” Cavallari said of Estes. “It’s become pretty serious, this relationship, I would say.”

Estes cosigned Cavallari’s comments by giving the video of her podcast a “like” via Instagram.

When asked about her remarks at the 2024 CMT Music Awards later that month, Estes told Entertainment Tonight that the duo are “just kind of going with the flow right now.” He added, “But we definitely have had the talk, obviously.”