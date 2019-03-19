Kristoff St. John was placed under a 72-hour hold for a psychiatric evaluation just days before his death, Us Weekly confirms. The Young and the Restless star was released on February 1, just two days before he was found dead at his home in Los Angeles’ Woodland Hills neighborhood.

More answers about St. John’s passing came to light on Tuesday, March 19, after the Los Angeles County coroner’s office released his autopsy report, revealing that the late actor died accidentally of “hypertrophic heart disease” due to “effects of ethanol.”

St. John’s death came more than four years after his son, Julian, died by suicide after receiving treatment for his mental health struggles. The Bad News Bears alum thanked fans for their ongoing support via a heartfelt Instagram post in November 2017.

“Thanks for throwing out a life preserver. Words cannot express the gratitude that I feel to have so much love that you bathe me in…anoint me with…cloak me with. I am humbled,” he wrote at the time. “Life is precious. I look forward to continuing this journey together with all of you…us. Because at the end of the day, at the magic hour, we are warmed with an all knowing presence of light and love. My heart beats to thee music of our creation. You are an integral piece of my personal spiritual puzzle, as I hope I am to yours.”

St. John is survived by his fiancée, Kseniya Mikhaleva, who shared a heartbreaking message on Instagram following his death. “How did it happen ??? How ??? Why did you leave me so early ???? And left me alone,” the Russian model wrote in February. “I can’t believe you were everything to me … you were a loving father, a loving man….. how.”

The Roots alum shared daughter Paris with first ex-wife Mia St. John and daughter Lola with second ex-wife Allana Nadal.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!