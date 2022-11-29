Not what it seems? Kylie Jenner swiftly clapped back after being accused of sharing glimpses of her infant son as a distraction from Balenciaga’s recent advertising scandal.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 25, uploaded a series of family photos via Instagram on Monday, November 28, including snaps of daughter Stormi, 4, and her baby boy, 9 months. Following the photo dump, a TikTok user claimed Jenner’s social media activity was a calculated move.

“Kris Jenner telling her kids to release the good photos after the Balenciaga Scandal,” the creator wrote in a video shared on Monday. The clip was posted in response to a comment on a previous TikTok that read: “I guess we finally gonna find out the name of Kylies son.”

Along with criticizing Kylie’s photos of her and Travis Scott‘s children, the user called out Kim Kardashian‘s Friendsgiving snap with Khloé Kardashian‘s ex Tristan Thompson. The twosome paid a visit to Camp Kilpatrick to spend time with California’s incarcerated youth for the holiday.

The TikTok was met with mixed reactions in the comments — but Kylie was quick to shut down the speculation. “Uh whyyyyyy would i post my child to cover up for balenciaga ? this is why i don’t do this. always something to say,” she wrote.

In response, the creator requested “more raw honesty” from the makeup mogul and her famous family “instead of silence.”

Earlier this month, the fashion house faced backlash for ads supporting its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. The images featured two young girls holding the purses — which were designed to look like teddy bears in BDSM-inspired ensembles. Other photos did not include any children but showed a handbag on top of files and paperwork that appeared to be an excerpt from a Supreme Court case on child pornography.

As the controversy gained traction on social media, the Skims founder, 42, was slammed for posing in Balenciaga without commenting on the drama. She finally took a stand on Sunday, November 27, sharing a lengthy statement via Twitter.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns,” Kim wrote. “But because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.”

The Kardashians star added: “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

After her initial remarks, Kim clarified where she stands with the brand. “As for my future with Balenciaga, I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with — and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children,” she tweeted.

The campaign was removed on November 22, and Balenciaga’s Instagram feed was wiped. In a memo uploaded on Monday, the company asserted, “We take full accountability for our lack of oversight and control of the documents in the background, and we could have done things differently. … We want to learn from our mistakes and identify ways we can contribute. Balenciaga reiterates its sincere apologies for the offense we have caused and extends its apologies to talents and partners.”