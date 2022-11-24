Kim K., Tristan Thompson Host Friendsgiving at Juvenile Detention Camp

Giving back! Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian’s ex Tristian Thompson joined forces this holiday season — and hosted a special Turkey Day event for the incarcerated youth of Los Angeles.

“This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country. This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick,” Kim, 41, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 24, alongside a carousel of images of herself and Thompson, 31, visiting the reform school. “These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior.”

The juvenile detention center, which is located in Santa Monica, California, is known for its “culture of care rather than a culture of control.” On Thursday, the Skims founder revealed that many of the camp’s residents are “in college classes” and have made “huge changes in their life,” noting that her favorite part of the dinner was “going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are.”

Kim concluded her heartfelt post by wishing a Happy Thanksgiving to “all the men and women that are away from their families” this year. “I love you guys!” she gushed.

Kim and the NBA player — who shares 4-year-old daughter True and a son with Khloé, 39 — have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years. In November 2021, the Selfish author discovered documents that revealed the basketball star was being sued by Maralee Nichols for child support — and had to break the news to her sister on camera.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly at the time, the Canada native acknowledged in his response that he hooked up with Nichols, 31, that March — while he was still dating the Good American founder.

After previously requesting genetic testing, Thompson took to social media earlier this year to confirm that he is the father to the fitness model’s now-11-month-old son, Theo, while issuing an apology to Khloé for his transgression.

During the season 1 finale of The Kardashians in December 2021, Kim noted that Thompson’s drama was a sign Khloé shouldn’t have another child with him. “But if this isn’t the biggest sign for you not to have another baby with this human being,” the businesswoman said, later telling the cameras she was “proud” of Khloé.

At the time, Kim noted that it took a lot for Khloé to attempt to give Thompson a “second chance” after he “dogged her and embarrassed the s–t” out of her.

However, Us confirmed in July that the pair were pregnant with their second child via surrogate by the time the scandal broke.

“From what I could see from watching the finale, I think [Kim] says, ‘If this is not a sign that you shouldn’t have another baby with him, I don’t know what else is.’ But what you didn’t see was, I think, I either said, ‘I need to tell you something [or] take me off speaker.’ And I told her, I said, ‘Well, we did an embryo transfer a couple of days ago,’” the Strong Looks Better Naked author recalled during the season 2 premiere of the Hulu series. “I mean, it’s supposed to be a really exciting, amazing time and it’s just a different experience. … But times ticking, and I keep, like, burying my head in the sand but that doesn’t do anything.”

Later in the episode, Khloé told mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner that she felt “bamboozled” by Thompson’s lies.

“[Tristan is], of course, like, excited and wants this. He keeps asking me questions and I just won’t answer him,” she explained. “I was definitely very angry and I think feeling bamboozled. All I know is I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date. In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, and especially getting the paperwork that we saw — he found out July 2.”