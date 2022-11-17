Khloe Kardashian Called Life a 'Horror Movie' After Tristan Thompson's Drama

“I don’t do amusement parks. I don’t like things that are suspenseful. I don’t watch horror movies. I am good. My life is a horror movie,” the reality star, 38, explained during a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 17.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Khloe Kardashian Called Her Life a 'Horror Movie' After Tristan Thompson's Paternity Scandal: 'I Don't Feel Comfortable Right Now'
Facing her fears. Khloé Kardashian opened up about her cautious outlook on life following Tristan Thompson's public paternity drama.
Khloé's debut at the Met Gala came shortly after her ex-boyfriend's personal life made headlines. In December 2021, news broke that Maralee Nichols was suing the NBA player, 31, for child support.
[jwplayer beYc71PV-zhNYySv2]
Tristan, who previously requested genetic testing, acknowledged in January that he is the father to the fitness model's now-11-month-old son, Theo. In his lengthy social media statement, the Canada native also issued an apology to his on-and-off ex-girlfriend.
Us Weekly confirmed in July that Tristan and Khloé were getting ready to expand their family with a second child after welcoming daughter True in 2018. Their son was born that same month via surrogate.
Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Too Much on Her Mind
"I am so in my head about everything. The red carpet of course but also [the Blac Chyna] trial," Khloé explained to the cameras. "I feel like both of them at the same time is really not nice."
During the episode, viewers got to see the Kardashian family's reaction to the not guilty verdict. "I feel like I am literally hyperventilating on the inside because of you. We didn't do anything," the Strong Looks Better Naked author told Kim Kardashian, noting that Chyna, 34, could take their "dignity" if she won the lawsuit. "The bad cannot win all the time. It will just set a tone that anyone can sue someone."
Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Getting Ready for the Big Night
After seeing Khloé's complete Moschino look, Kim, 42, gushed about her younger sister. "Khloé, I have literally never seen you look prettier. Who are you? Who the f—k are you?" the Skims founder said.
The mom of two, for her part, noted she didn't "feel comfortable" that night. "My sunglasses just make me feel like I am blocking everything out. It is a security blanket for me. I just feel safer — I don't know how to explain it," Khloé shared. "It is time for the Met Gala. My anxiety is getting heightened. I can't believe I am doing this."
"I am putting on my blocking out the haters shades. That is just what I keep thinking. I can't see them, and they can't see me," she said in the van with Kylie, 25. "I think that I feel a little better now that we have the verdict. I am still super anxious. People are mean. They say the craziest things. It rains on everyone's parade."
Meanwhile, Kim questioned Khloé's decision to cover her face. "So, the whole car ride I am angrily texting everyone, 'Whatever we do she cannot wear those glasses on the red carpet. She has to feel confident and good about herself,'" the aspiring attorney told the cameras. "And I just knew if she wore those glasses, she wouldn't feel good about herself and that means she was hiding something."
Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Kylie Weighs In
"I think Khloé has just been through so much in the past few years and I think anyone's confidence would be affected by that. I understand Khloe's anxiety — I can tell that she's very nervous," the beauty mogul shared. "It is operation get Khloé's confidence back and I just know she is going to kill it."
Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock
Walking the Carpet
"There is so much glitz and glamour. You don't really know where to look. It is more like walking the plank," Khloé detailed alongside footage of her in New York. "Or it is like going on a really scary roller coaster that you don't want to go on, but you want to push yourself."
"My sisters and I we root for each other and we pump each other up. We are always so supportive and uplifting of one another," she continued. "I wanted my sunglasses. I still want my sunglasses right now. But no one wants me to wear them, and I feel like me being here is already out of my comfort zone. I am going to just deal with it."
Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock
Having Her Family's Support
At the end of the night, Kris Jenner praised her daughter for facing her fears.
"Khloé had so much anxiety and I think she stole the show. Khloé is the queen of the Met. She is divine, beautiful, sexy, glamorous and old Hollywood," the momager, 67, said. "She is just everything a girl would dream about getting dressed up to go to an event like this and Khloé nailed it."
In her own confessional, Kim applauded Khloé for her courage, adding, "Khloé doesn't have the glasses on. It made me feel so good that she felt so good about herself and that all of my harassment literally paid off because I wanted her to feel confident and good about herself."