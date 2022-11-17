Khloe Kardashian Called Life a 'Horror Movie' After Tristan Thompson's Drama

Facing her fears. Khloé Kardashian opened up about her cautious outlook on life following Tristan Thompson‘s public paternity drama.

“I don’t do amusement parks. I don’t like things that are suspenseful. I don’t watch horror movies. I am good. My life is a horror movie,” the reality star, 38, explained during a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday, November 17.

Khloé, who was filming while on her way to the Met Gala in May, pointed out her attempt to focus on the positive. “I am that f—king bitch. I am confident. I am strong. I am sexy. My f—king waist is snatched. I am in a f—king corset,” she told Kylie Jenner and their glam team. “I got this. I can’t breathe in this thing, but I got this.”

Earlier in the episode, the Good American cofounder admitted she was nervous about attending big events. “I don’t feel comfortable right now. I really don’t,” she told the cameras about her custom look for fashion’s biggest night. “My sunglasses just make me feel like I am blocking everything out. It is a security blanket for me. I just feel safer — I don’t know how to explain it.”

Khloé’s debut at the Met Gala came shortly after her ex-boyfriend’s personal life made headlines. In December 2021, news broke that Maralee Nichols was suing the NBA player, 31, for child support.

Tristan, who previously requested genetic testing, acknowledged in January that he is the father to the fitness model’s now-11-month-old son,​​ Theo. In his lengthy social media statement, the Canada native also issued an apology to his on-and-off ex-girlfriend.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” the professional basketball player, who dated Khloé from 2016 to 2021, wrote via Instagram at the time. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Tristan and Khloé were getting ready to expand their family with a second child after welcoming daughter True in 2018. Their son was born that same month via surrogate.

“Every single day, I’ve been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy. It’s almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me,” the California native said in a September episode of The Kardashians. “Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out. This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful.”

