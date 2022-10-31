No tricks! Tristan Thompson was spotted celebrating alongside ex Khloé Kardashian at a family Halloween party on Sunday, October 30.

The 31-year-old NBA player appeared in the background of a TikTok video uploaded via the joint account shared by Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North West. In the clip, the 9-year-old gave glimpses of her family members and other guests in their spooky costumes with a sped-up version of Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” acting as the soundtrack.

Toward the end of the montage, Khloé, 38, is seen with daughter True, 4, in the yard. Thompson — who did not seem to be wearing an elaborate costume — stood off to the side.

The twosome began dating on and off in 2016 and welcomed their first child together two years later. When the Good American cofounder gave birth in April 2018, the pro athlete had been caught cheating on the then-pregnant reality star with multiple women. After initially staying together when True was born, the pair called it quits in early 2019 following Thompson’s kiss with Kylie Jenner‘s friend Jordyn Woods.

Us Weekly broke the news in August 2020 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Canada native were giving their romance another shot amid the COVID-19 lockdown. At the time, a source exclusively told Us that the duo were hoping to give True a little sibling. However, Khloé and the basketball star called it quits the following year.

In December 2021, Us confirmed that Thompson was being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols, who claimed she was pregnant with his baby. She welcomed son Theo that same month, and Thompson announced via social media in January that he is the little one’s father.

The scandal played out at the tail end of The Kardashians season 1. “I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine if you do it you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world?” Khloé revealed during a June episode of the Hulu series. “It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

Two months later, Us confirmed that the former Revenge Body host and Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate, a baby boy. “I was on the fence about having Tristan come to the hospital or not,” the California native explained on The Kardashians in September. “But since Tristan wants to be here, I just figured, ‘Why not, let him come. I’ll never get this moment back.'”

At the time, Khloé told the cameras she was ready “to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out.”

The pair have not yet revealed their son’s name, but the infant made his Instagram debut on Sunday alongside his big sister. Khloé uploaded an adorable photo of True dressed as a character from Disney Junior’s animated PJ Masks series with the baby in her arms.

“Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author captioned the cute snap, joking that she “can’t wait for Halloween to be over.”