His first Halloween! Khloé Kardashian shared a photo of daughter True holding her little brother at a costume party.

The little boy, who was born in August, was Tigger, the tiger from Winnie the Pooh. He faced away from the camera as his big sister True, 4, smiled for her mom’s camera. The elder sibling was dressed as Owlette, a character from Disney Junior’s animated PJ Masks series.

“Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over),” Kardashian, 39, shared via Instagram on Sunday, October 30.

The Good American founder prefers Christmas. She added via her Instagram Story, “One more day of this Halloween nonsense and then, on November 1st, it’s @mariahcarey music season!!!! Old Saint Nick, I’m waiting.”

It’s the baby boy’s first holiday season. Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child via surrogate in August, and True took to being a big sister immediately, according to family friend Faye Resnick.

“True is very excited and very curious. She loves, loves, loves the baby,” Resnick exclusively told Us Weekly days after his birth.

Though the Kardashians star is sharing photos, she has not opened up about what she calls her baby boy. “No one is sharing the name of the baby and a lot of acquaintances do not know,” an insider exclusively told Us on Wednesday, October 26.

“She’s keeping it tight-lipped,” the source added, noting that friends and family are “letting Khloe make that announcement when she’s ready.”

True’s hints are not to be believed, Kardashian warned. “My daughter says his name is Snowy, and it’s not Snowy,” the Hulu personality explained on the Thursday, October 27, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I swear she does things to sort of, like, mess with me, but his name is not Snowy.”

Kardashian added that she’s all set with one daughter and one son. “I’m one of both and I think I’m good. Shop is closed,” she explained.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author kept much about the arrival of her baby boy under wraps, not even revealing that she was expecting until the month before his birth. During the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, she explained that she kept the surrogacy under wraps in order to protect her mental health and stop speculation. “It’s just so close, I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this after the fact,” she explained during the September episode. “Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who’s having a baby with somebody else?”

Kardashian and Thompson, 31, broke up weeks after the surrogate’s pregnancy began. The reality star discovered Maralee Nichols‘ paternity lawsuit against the NBA star, which he kept secret from the California native. Nichols gave birth to son Theo in late December.