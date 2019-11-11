



Clearing the air. Kylie Jenner took to social media to defend herself after hearing rumors that she had sent cease and desist letters to companies who were using the phrase, “rise and shine,” before she trademarked it in October. Responding to the alleged legal action, the makeup mogul, 22, reminded fans in a series of tweets: “don’t believe everything you read.”

“I have not sent any Rise and Shine cease and desist letters. 🤦🏻‍♀️,” the Kylie Cosmetics owner tweeted on Sunday, November 10. “Rise and Shine was an unexpected moment.. I had a lot of fun with it, and I have laughed so hard seeing everyone’s memes since the video came out a few weeks ago..”

A clip of Jenner waking up her then 20-month-old daughter, Stormi, during a 16-minute video tour of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters quickly became a viral sensation last month. The “self-made” billionaire wasted no time capitalizing on the meme-worthy moment, releasing “Rise and Shine” hoodies to her official store soon after.

Fans had mixed feelings about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star making the move to trademark her viral phrase. “You cannot trademark a phrase that has been used since before you were born,” one user said. Another argued it would be the same as someone attempting to trademark “Happy Birthday.”

Before Jenner could deny the cease and desist rumors, CASED Clothing, the brand she allegedly reached out to, declared their own statement. “We are not being sued,” the company shared via Instagram on November 1. “We are in no way cooperating with this drama and will be closing down the website until this all blows over.”

It was reported over the weekend that the reality star sued CASED Clothing for selling shirts with “Rise and Shine” printed on the back, despite the fact that the company had been producing them since 2017.

“Lies lies lies. Never did this. Wow,” Jenner wrote in disbelief via Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has made headlines for her business and marketing saavy, even landing on a Forbes cover in March for being the youngest billionaire in history. Her billionaire status has become a running joke between her and her older sisters, Jenner revealed on The Ellen Degeneres Show in September. “When we’re in a group chat talking about where we should go for a trip, they’re like, ‘Kylie? You going to pay for it?’” she said to Ellen. “Just stuff like that.”