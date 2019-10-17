



After the toddler danced to the track, however, Stormi asked Jenner, 22, to play her dad Travis Scott’s music.

“Daddy’s singing?” Stormi asks her mother in the Instagram clip, which the reality TV personality captioned, “Daddy’s girl😍.”

“No, baby, that’s mommy! Mommy’s singing!” Jenner exclaimed.

After Stormi repeatedly asked for “daddy,” Jenner gave in and grabbed the phone from her little girl.

Scott, 29, approved in the comments section, writing, “😍 wild ❤️.”

Jenner went viral after she shared a tour of her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters via YouTube earlier this month.

“Rise and shine,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sings in the video to wake Stormi up as she turns on the lights.

Social media users — and several celebrities — were quick to turn the moment into a meme or remix. After Ariana Grande asked to “sample” the song, Miley Cyrus shared a hilarious fake video of Jenner singing on The Voice. Subsequently, all of the coaches hit their buttons to turn around for the reality star.

Jenner sent Cyrus a series of laughing emojis via Twitter after she posted the clip. Brielle Biermann also got in on the fun.

“How do i make Kylie Jenner rise n shine my alarm clock,” the Don’t Be Tardy star tweeted on Thursday, October 17.

Jenner’s musical moment comes after she and Scott called it quits on their two-year romance. A source told Us earlier this month that the Kylie Lip Kit creator is “doing fine” after confirming her breakup from the rapper.

“They love each other and they share a daughter that will bind them together for life. They’ve been great partners in that respect,” the source told Us on Wednesday. “They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. …They realized that their passion for each other had waned in a romantic sense and it was time for a break.”

Scroll through to see more hilarious reactions to “Rise and Shine”:

