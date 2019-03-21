She wanted it, she got it. Kylie Jenner showed off a new nail design after haters criticized her status as a “self-made” billionaire.

The 21-year-old reality star sported long nails with $100 bills painted on them on Thursday, March 21. Jenner quoted Smokepurpp’s song “Fingers Blue,” which features her boyfriend, Travis Scott, in her caption. “Till my fingers blue,” she wrote via Instagram, adding a money-mouth emoji.

The track includes the lyrics, “I like countin’ hunnids till my fingers blue.”

Forbes dubbed Jenner the youngest self-made billionaire ever earlier this month. After some called the achievement into question, the Kylie Cosmetics founder clapped back. “There’s really no other word to use other than ‘self-made’ because that is the truth,” she told Interview Germany in the magazine’s Spring/Summer 2019 issue. “That is the category that I fall under.”

Though Jenner admitted to being “a special case” due to her “huge platform and lots of fans,” she noted: “I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100 percent of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited … and I am very proud of that.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star expressed disbelief over her success too. “I never thought that this could happen,” she said. “I believed in Kylie Cosmetics but I didn’t even know what I was getting myself into. It feels amazing, it’s wild, and being the youngest ever to do it is a blessing. I now want to focus on giving back to people and doing things that I’m passionate about.”

As far as the naysayers go, Jenner is used to backlash. “I can’t remember the day when I didn’t have millions of people telling me their opinion on everything that I do, so I have no idea what it would be like for that not to happen,” she told the magazine. “It does get to me sometimes but I feel like God put me in this position because he knew that I could handle it.”

