Fans took to Twitter to react to Kylie Jenner hiding her baby bump in her family’s new Calvin Klein ad, which Us Weekly exclusively shared on Monday, January 22 — and they aren’t thrilled with the pregnant reality star.

As previously reported, all five Kardashian-Jenner sisters — Kylie, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian — star in the latest edition of Calvin Klein’s Spring 2018 “Our Family. #MYCALVINS” campaign. The famous family seductively poses in the brand’s iconic underwear, laying on top of each other on a quilted blanket. While the rest of her sisters show off their fit stomachs, Jenner remains covered in each shot.

Us confirmed in September that the Lip Kit creator is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. The following month, multiple sources confirmed to Us that the Life of Kylie star is expecting a baby girl. Despite her popular following on social media, Jenner has never publicly addressed her pregnancy.

“She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” a source explained to Us on January 10, adding that the reality star looks great and is in good health. “Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”

Twitter users were quick to joke about looking for Jenner’s baby bump in the new campaign:

“Kylie Jenner is in that #MYCALVINS ad like,” one user tweeted.

Kylie Jenner is in that #MYCALVINS ad like pic.twitter.com/wOUq6u0Nms — Heidi (@HeidiRochelle) January 22, 2018

“Me looking for proof of @KylieJenner pregnancy like #MYCALVINS kylie #CalvinKlein #MyCalvins,” a fan wrote.

Another fan added, “Me looking through the #MyCalvins campaign at @KylieJenner to see if I can find a bump.”

Me looking through the #MyCalvins campaign at @KylieJenner to see if I can find a bump pic.twitter.com/rz73l5i16B — Kasey (@KaseyFairbank) January 22, 2018

Me searching for more photos of that #MyCalvins campaign to prove that Kylie is/was pregnant. pic.twitter.com/vkekm7ulsG — Buffy Summers 🧛🏻‍♀️ ☽ (@unnombreahi_17) January 22, 2018

Other social media users are still insisting that Jenner confirms her pregnancy with an official announcement, especially after the ad dropped:

“Kylie boo we know you’re pregnant you ain’t fooling us #MyCalvins,” a fan wrote.

Kylie boo we know you're pregnant you ain't fooling us #MyCalvins pic.twitter.com/xyGapSrTBV — Briana (@xBrianaMichelle) January 22, 2018

“Anyone else thinking Kylie Jenner just needs to come out and say it since the #MYCALVINS ads?” a user tweeted.

One fan wrote, “@KylieJenner baby girl… we know you’re pregnant just show us the baby belly and we’ll let you live #MYCALVINS.”

“So @KylieJenner just appeared in a #mycalvins campaign full clothed. Does she think she already confirmed the pregnancy and just forgot??” another user tweeted.

Scroll through to see other Twitter reactions to the Kardashian-Jenner Calvin Klevin ad:

@KylieJenner’s ad would say “Hiding my baby bump in #MyCalvins.” — kischka 👄 (@hyfrkischka) January 22, 2018

surprise surprise @KylieJenner is covered in the new #MyCalvins campaign 🙄 — the worst (@xxkyxxblindless) January 22, 2018

This #MyCalvins Kardashian ad is such a tease. Looking at you @KylieJenner 👀 — Caitlyn (@_capppp) January 22, 2018

