Protective mama! Kylie Jenner is not ready to share more of her daughter Stormi with the world just yet, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Kylie hasn’t been sending any pictures of Stormi to her friend group outside her two best friends, she’s trying to keep her private still,” the source tells Us.

As previously reported, the 20-year-old Life of Kylie star gave birth to her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1. Jenner, who never publicly commented on her pregnancy, announced her baby girl’s arrival on February 4 via Instagram. “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in m entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst!”

Jenner shared the first, and so far only, picture of Stormi on February 6. “stormi webster 👼🏽,” she captioned the shot, which features the side of the newborn’s face and her holding Jenner’s finger. It has since become the most-liked Instagram photo ever, overhauling Beyoncé and Cristiano Ronaldo.

While the Lip Kit creator may not be sharing more photos of Stormi any time soon, fans are getting a look inside her relationship with Scott. On Thursday, February 15, the 25-year-old rapper shared the first photo of him and Jenner since they welcomed their daughter, of them wearing hospital masks.

“bdjxjkdn,” Scott captioned the pic on Snapchat.

The couple, who started dating in April 2017, have remained fairly private about their relationship. Fans saw glimpses of Scott in the 11-minute YouTube video Jenner shared about her pregnancy on February 4, but he played coy in January when asked about his relationship with the youngest Kardashian-Jenner.

As for the future of their relationship, a source told Us that the pair have no plans to get engaged anytime soon. “Engagement isn’t super important to Kylie,” an insider previously told Us. “Travis could ask her, but it’s not something that is a major priority. She is just loving starting a family with this person.”

