Queen Kylie Jenner! The new mom’s photo of her daughter Stormi just became the most liked Instagram photo of all time.

Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share the news on Wednesday, February 7. “Wow Kylie!! How incredible, this is the most-liked picture in the history of Instagram!! Thank you everyone for the outpouring of love for our precious Stormi! 💕💕 #blessed #stormi #proudmama #love@kyliejenner,” Kris captioned the photo, which Kylie first shared the day before.

As previously reported, the 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics creator and her boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their baby girl, who weighed 8 lbs 9oz., on Thursday, February 1. Us Weekly confirmed in September that Kylie was pregnant, but the reality star did not publicly comment on her pregnancy until Sunday, February 4, days after her daughter was born.

stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

She shared Stormi’s name and the aforementioned most liked photo on Tuesday, February 6, via Instagram, simply writing “stormi webster 👼🏽.”

The photo of Stormi, which features the side of the newborn’s face and her holding her Kylie’s finger, currently has over 14.3 million likes, surpassing both Cristiano Ronaldo and Beyoncé as the most popular photos by more than 2 million likes.

Ronaldo’s fourth child announcement from November 2017 previously held the title for most liked Instagram with 11.3 million likes. “A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤” he captioned the photo from the hospital with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez after they welcomed Alana Martina.

Beyoncé was not far behind with 11.2 million likes. “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” the Grammy winner wrote, announcing she was pregnant with twins with husband Jay-Z.

Kylie is currently the seventh most followed person on Instagram behind Selena Gomez, Ronaldo, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, her sister Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift.

