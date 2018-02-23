Kylie Jenner Makes Rare Public Outing After Welcoming Daughter Stormi

Out and about! Kylie Jenner made a rare public outing for a doctor’s appointment in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday, February 23.

The 20-year-old Life of Kylie star has maintained a low profile since news broke she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend Travis Scott. Jenner, who Us Weekly confirmed back in September was pregnant, welcomed daughter Stormi on February 1. She broke her silence on February 4 with an Instagram post about her new role as a mother.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. II understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how,” she wrote in a lengthy post at the time. “my beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this i could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

Jenner also shared an 11-minute YouTube video about her pregnancy journey, giving fans a glimpse into her life with the “Goosebumps” rapper, 25.

The Lip Kit creator has slowly made her return to social media since welcoming her daughter. She launched a Stormi-inspired makeup collection on Thursday, February 22, and told fans that she “worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy and right after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me.”

The day before she told fans that Stormi was “good” and “looks looks just like me when i was a baby.”

