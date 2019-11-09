



On good terms! Kylie Jenner plans to visit Travis Scott during his Astroworld Festival in Houston on Saturday, November 9.

“Kylie is planning to go without Stormi and then Stormi is meeting them [afterward],” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The trip comes in the wake of Jenner, 22, moving on from her split with the 28-year-old “Goosebumps” rapper. On November 6, Us confirmed that Jenner and Drake have started seeing other.

“Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently,” an insider told Us. “At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They’ve been seeing each other romantically. He also showed up to Kendall [Jenner]’s birthday.”

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO and the four-time Grammy winner, 33, have been friends for years but were spotted getting flirty at his birthday party in Los Angeles in October.

“She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” a source told Us at the time. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together. They seemed to have a connection though.”

According to a second source, Kylie and Drake “seemed to be enjoying each other’s company” at the party. They were seen joking around and laughing together, and Kylie appeared to be very happy. “There seemed to be an attraction there,” the source added.

A source close to Drake, however, denies that the pair are an item. An insider revealed to Us that Scott doesn’t have any negative feelings toward his “Sicko Mode” collaborator.

“Travis harbors no ill will to any of Kylie’s friends,” the source told Us on November 6.

The former couple are the parents to their 21-month-old daughter, Stormi. Their last public appearance together was at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix film, Look Mom I Can Fly. The duo brought along Stormi for the celebration. On October 1, Us reported that Jenner and Scott split after more than two years together.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed their breakup on October 3. “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority,” the reality TV star wrote via Twitter.