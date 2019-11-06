



Keeping things amiable! Travis Scott isn’t upset with Drake amid his new romance with Scott’s ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

“Travis harbors no ill will to any of Kylie’s friends,” a source tells Us Weekly. On Tuesday, November 6, Us confirmed that Drake, 33, and Jenner, 22, have taken their friendship to the next level.

“Kylie and Drake’s friendship did take a romantic turn recently,” an insider told Us. “At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They’ve been seeing each other romantically. He also showed up to Kendall [Jenner]’s birthday.”

In October, Us reported that the “God’s Plan” rapper and Jenner got cozy at his mobster-themed birthday party in Los Angeles. “She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” a source told Us at the time. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together. They seemed to have a connection though.”

A second source said, “They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood, and [she] and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there.”

However, a source close to Drake denied the two are dating. The Degrassi alum has been a family friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan for years and even performed at Jenner’s Sweet 16 party in 2013.

On October 1, Us confirmed that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO and Scott, 28, had called it quits after more than two years together. The former couple are parents to their 21-month-old daughter, Stormi. They made their last public appearance together at Scott’s premiere of his Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, on August 27.

Jenner confirmed their breakup on Twitter on October 3. “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she wrote.

Previously, Jenner dated rappers Tyga, PartyNextDoor and Jaden Smith. Drake, meanwhile, has dated Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez. He shares his 2-year-old son, Adonis, with artist and former porn star Sophie Brussaux.