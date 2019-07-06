Proving her billionaire status! Kylie Jenner put her money where her mouth is by sharing her array of fine cars with her fans.

“Freaky friday,” the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 21, captioned a Friday, July 5, Instagram post, in which she sat atop a black sports car as five other vehicles lined her driveway. Jenner wore a neon orange dress with a plunging neckline and sunglasses.

Earlier this week, Jenner showed off her silver Rolls-Royce Phantom via her Instagram Story. “My new baby home safe,” she wrote. The car, which is estimated to cost roughly $452,750, features a red-orange interior and leather seats with “R” embroidery.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is a car buff. She reportedly owns multiple Rolls-Royces, several Ferraris, an orange Lamborghini Aventador, a Range Rover Autobiography, a Mercedes Benz, a Bentley and a custom Land Rover. Her 17-month-old daughter, Stormi, whom she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, even boasts a custom mini Lamborghini.

Forbes named the reality star the youngest ever self-made billionaire in March. “I work really hard,” she said at the time.

Kourtney Kardashian slammed her youngest sister in a June episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians after Jenner and mom Kris Jenner came to blows over their shared office space. “She has this, like, entitlement,” the 40-year-old TV personality said. “No one says anything because she’s Kylie Billionaire Jenner!”

The Poosh founder added: “Definitely don’t let her boss you around. You’re Kris M.F. Jenner. You are her mother! … You should absolutely do whatever you gotta do.”

Alex Rodriguez claimed in a June interview with Sports Illustrated that Kylie talked about “how rich she is” when they shared a table at the 2019 Met Gala. The Life of Kylie alum fired back on Twitter, “Umm no i didn’t,” causing the former baseball player, 43, to change his tune. “OMG that’s right @Kylie Jenner!!” he tweeted. “It was me talking about you and your makeup line and how much my girls love you. #GOT #respect #alllove.”

