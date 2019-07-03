New ride! Kylie Jenner proved she doesn’t need to wait for her birthday on August 10 to treat herself to the finer things in life.

The makeup mogul, 21, took to Instagram Stories to show off a brand new silver Rolls-Royce Phantom.

“My new baby home safe,” she captioned a shot of the impressive car.

Jenner, who was proclaimed the youngest-ever “self-made” billionaire by Forbes in March, also shared a video of her 17-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, reaching up for the patterns on the vehicle’s roof.

“Stars!” the Life of Kylie star cooed.

The TV personality also gave fans a glimpse at the car’s new red-orange interior, which featured leather seats embroidered with the letter “R.”

According to the Rolls-Royce website, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s new ride, which is listed as “the Holy Grail of handcrafted luxury,” is roughly worth $452,750.

The price is even higher than that of the $320,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost Jenner received from her ex-boyfriend Tyga, from whom she split in 2017, for her 18th birthday in October 2015.

Not to be outdone, the entrepreneur’s current boyfriend and Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, also gifted his lady with a vintage model for her 21st birthday last year.

“Mommy’s new gift,” he said in a Snapchat video at the time. “Love u baby happy bday.”

Jenner also reportedly owns a power-blue Rolls-Royce, an orange Lamborghini Aventador, multiple Ferraris, a Range Rover Autobiography, a Mercedes Benz, a Bentley and a custom Land Rover, which she gifted herself for her 19th birthday,

Stormi even has a luxury car of her own: The toddler received a custom mini Lamborghini in March.

The Kylie Cosmetics CEO and the “SICKO MODE” rapper, 28, began dating in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in February 2018.

Scroll through to see photos of Jenner’s latest wheels!