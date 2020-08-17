Another day, another (apparent) Kardashian-Jenner controversy. Kylie Jenner set the record straight after being accused of allegedly using “brown skinned girl” in an Instagram caption — and she brought receipts.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 23, took to Instagram on Sunday, August 16, to post photos of herself posing in a patterned jumpsuit. Her post’s current caption reads, “brown eyed girl🤍✨,” but another version of the photo circulating Twitter made it seem as if Jenner controversially used “brown skinned girl” to describe her pics.

The Shade Room posted a side-by-side image that featured the supposed original version and the revised one, clarifying that they don’t know the “origin” of the shot. Jenner weighed in on the matter in The Shade Room’s upload’s comments section, writing: “This is photoshopped. Never said this. Have a good day.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star addressed the issue further in her Instagram Stories, where she shared side-by-side comparisons of the real and fake versions of her post. “[I] saw online someone Photoshopped this photo I posted to change the caption to ‘brown skinned girl,’” she wrote, sharing images of the faux pic. “I never said this.”

Jenner continued by reposting the “real version” in another Instagram Story update, writing: “My caption was ‘🤍✨’ then changed to ‘brown eyed girl 🤍✨’ a few minutes later and that is it.”

Jenner then posted comments from fans addressing the wild situation. “Why do people need to make drama out of everything and invent lies?” one user said, while a second person added, “I mean, if the same screenshot is used everywhere, that means it’s edited but if it was real, there would be many different screenshots from different phones and fonts.”

Jenner’s Instagram debacle came after her surprise appearance in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” music video released on August 7. Part way through the visual, the reality star was shown strutting her stuff through an empty hallway while wearing a cheetah print dress.

Many fans were not happy with Jenner’s cameo and subsequently supported a Change.org petition that sought for her removal from the project. Cardi, however, spoke out amid the backlash in support of the businesswoman.

“Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party,” the 28-year-old “Bodak Yellow” rapper wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Travis [Scott] and [my husband Offset] are real close and [Kylie’s mom] Kris Jenner have giving [sic] me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine.”