Cardi B Defends Putting Kylie Jenner in Her 'WAP' Video Amid Outcry

Cardi B defended putting Kylie Jenner in her “WAP” music video with Megan Thee Stallion after fans criticized her for including the reality TV star.

The rapper, 27, spoke out on Twitter on Sunday, August 9, after a fan retweeted a shot of Normani doing the splits in the clip and wrote, “Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door. If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don’t know what is.”

Cardi B fired back, “Normani is one of the best female artist that dances Like she dances her f—kin ass off! Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense? The best part of the song is the beat & hook it what makes you want to shake your ass.”

“Not everything is about race,” she continued. “Theres issues out here in the world that it is about race that I preach all the time about. This is not about f—kin race.”

In a third tweet, she wrote, “Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister [Hennessy] and daughter [Kulture] so lovely at her kid [Stormi‘s] bday party.” The rapper added that Jenner’s ex Travis Scott and Cardi B’s husband, Offset, “are real close” and Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, has been “giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine,” referring to the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

After another fan wrote that “Normani danced, that’s her talent! Kylie strutted like a model, that’s her talent! People just weird!” the “Money” rapper replied, “Exactly.”

Her comments came after a petition was started on change.org to have Kylie, 23, removed from the video, which also features Rubi Rose and Sukihana.

The person who started the petition wrote, “The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone.” As of Sunday night, it had more than 62,600 signatures.

Kylie has yet to respond to the backlash, but she shared behind-the-scenes photos and footage from the video shoot on Instagram, including a shot that showed Kris snapping a pic of Cardi B and her youngest daughter together.