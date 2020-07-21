Getting romantic? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott shared a hotel room during their recent quarantine getaway to Montecito, California.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, and Scott, 28, enjoyed a two-day trip on Friday, July 17, and Saturday, July 18, with their 2-year-old daughter, Stormi.

An eyewitness told In Touch Weekly that the pair spent all their time in their hotel room, adding that while a nanny and bodyguard brought Stormi out onto the beach, “they never left the room.”

The onlooker added that the pair, who split in October 2019 after a two-year romance, “looked like a couple” during the weekend trip.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and “Sicko Mode” rapper were spotted the following day leaving Calabasas, California, where the Kardashian-Jenner family resides, for another road trip.

The former couple were seen grabbing smoothies, in photos posted by the Daily Mail, on Sunday, July 19, before driving to Laguna Beach, California, with their daughter.

All three members of the family wore face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jenner donned a Jean Paul Gaultier graphic-print bodycon dress and Air Force 1 sneakers, while the Texas native opted for jeans and a hoodie.

The two getaways come two weeks after Jenner celebrated the 4th of July weekend with sister Kendall Jenner and a group of their friends, including Fai Khadra, in Utah. “I love it here,” Kylie wrote via Instagram on July 6.

Scott and Kylie, however, haven’t been seen in public together since June 21, when they enjoyed Father’s Day as a family. The makeup mogul shared photos from the day and honored Scott on social media. “The best daddy to our daughter,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time.

Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that the duo aren’t forcing anything when it comes to their relationship, and instead are focused on coparenting.

“Kylie is at a place in her life where she’s having fun and is not worried about what her future romantic relationship with Travis looks like,” the insider told Us exclusively in July. “They love spending time together and parenting Stormi.”

According to the source, they are “not putting pressure on the situation.”