All hands on deck! Kylie Jenner has the support of her family after welcoming daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott. The 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics creator is receiving an extra helping hand from her sisters who are already mothers, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as her mom Kris Jenner.

“Everyone in the family is doing their part to help out in their own ways. Everyone wants to be super involved, so each person is doing whatever they can,” an insider close to the Kardashian clan exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Kim, Kourtney and Kris are particularly engaged as they have been moms for a while now and are helping Kylie walk through being a mom for the first time. They’re helping her change diapers, giving her day-to-day mommy advice and just being there for Kylie when she needs a shoulder. Kylie is so appreciative of their support and could not have done this without them.”

The makeup mogul, who announced her daughter’s arrival on Sunday, February 4, three days after she gave birth, has kept out of the spotlight and enjoyed her pregnancy in private out of the public eye. “At this time, she is keeping things low-key and just enjoying time with her daughter and soaking up being a mom and sharing this blessing with the rest of her family,” the source adds “They are all so excited and Kylie loves that all the other kids are obsessing over their new cousin. She can’t wait to watch them all grow and grow older together.”

Jenner revealed her baby girl’s name on Tuesday, February 6, a few days after she finally confirmed her pregnancy. The social media maven also shared an 11-minute video on Sunday that documented her baby shower and more memorable moments from the past nine months.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not do do in front of the world,” Jenner wrote to fans via social media on Sunday. “I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

The Life of Kylie star and rapper Scott, 25, began dating in April 2017. Us Weekly confirmed last September that they were expecting their first child together.

Baby Stormi will have many playmates as Khloé Kardashian is nearly seven months pregnant with her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, via surrogate last month.

