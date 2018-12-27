Not so fast. Contrary to reports, La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony are not expecting their second child together.

A source close to La La confirms to Us Weekly that she is not pregnant.

The Power star, 36, sparked pregnancy speculation on Tuesday, December 25, after she commented on Amy Schumer’s Instagram post about morning sickness.

“I’m with u!! Merry Christmas babe,” La La replied to the comedian’s video of herself throwing up on the side of the road on Christmas day.

La La also seemingly replied to the rumors by sharing a picture of a bottle of booze on her Instagram Story on Thursday. “On this today,” she wrote alongside a gif of a woman winking and drinking wine.

Us exclusively revealed earlier this month that La La and Carmelo, 34, were back together nearly two years after they split.

“La La and Carmelo have recently reconciled and they truly still love one another,” an insider close to La La told Us on December 18. “It’s so obvious when they’re together. They also both want what’s best for their son and are committed to being a family.”

The actress and the NBA pro share 11-year-old son Kiyan. They originally called it quits in April 2017 after seven years of marriage. La La opened up exclusively to Us earlier this month about their relationship.

“I learned that life is filled with ups and downs and it’s just about how you react to them,” she told Us on December 11. “You can get down on yourself and just be like, ‘Oh, the world’s ending,’ and just, you know, really be hard on yourself, or you can say, ‘I’m not the first and I won’t be the last, this happens to people,’ you know, ups and downs, and you just gotta keep pushing forward. I proved to myself that I can overcome a lot of things that probably would have broken some people.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!