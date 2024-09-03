It was a glamorous date night for Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Michael Polansky.

On Monday, September 2, the couple arrived via boat to the premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux at the Venice International Film Festival.

Gaga, 38, who stars in the hotly anticipated Joker sequel, sported a black minidress with white polka dots, sheer black tights and black heels. She wore her long, platinum blond hair pulled back in a half updo, and though it was evening, she accessorized her look with opaque black sunglasses. Polansky, 46, donned dark shades as well to complete his all-black outfit.

After docking at Hotel Cipriani, the twosome were photographed kissing and holding hands. Polansky stepped to the side as Gaga snapped a selfie with a fan.

Earlier this summer, Gaga confirmed her engagement to the businessman while attending the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Footage shared via Instagram on July 28 showed her speaking to Gabriel Attal, the Prime Minister of France, and introducing Polansky as “my fiancé, Michael.”

Gaga sparked engagement rumors in April when she was spotted in West Hollywood wearing a giant diamond on her left ring finger. She and Polansky were first linked in December 2019 and subsequently quarantined together during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020. The following year, she told The Hollywood Reporter that her “dogs and the man that I love are my whole life.”

However, in early 2023 rumors began to circulate that she and Polansky had hit a rough patch in their partnership. That November, a exclusively told Us that the pair had faced “some issues” but were back on track. “They’re in a much better place now and feel comfortable socializing as a couple,” the insider shared.

Gaga has experienced highs and lows in her love life over the years, ending two engagements before connecting with Polansky. Her splits from ex-fiancés Taylor Kinney and Christian Carino inspired her to “take it slow” with Polansky, a source previously told Us.

“[He] brings real stability to her life,” the source said of Polansky in January 2021, adding that the couple were “beyond smitten with each other” and that Gaga’s “fame” was of no interest to him. “When they’re together, they are always touching, giggling and it’s obvious they really love each other,” the insider noted.

Professionally, Gaga returns to the big screen as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, which hits theaters on October 4. The ensemble cast includes Joaquin Phoenix, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener and Zazie Beetz.

Ahead of the film’s release, casting director Francine Maisler revealed that Gaga wasn’t her first choice for Quinn, crediting director Todd Phillips with the idea to cast her opposite Phoenix, 49, who plays the titular supervillain.

“She’s so good in [the film], you guys. She’s going to blow your mind,” Maisler said during a panel at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in July, noting, “I saw it and I was really surprised.”