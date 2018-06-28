Keeping close! Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Christian Carino, held hands as they stepped out together in New York City on Thursday, June 28.

The couple were all smiles as they arrived at her Manhattan studio. Gaga, 32, rocked a leopard print mini dress and leather jacket, while the CAA talent agent kept it simple in all black. The duo both sported dark sunglasses as they made their way through the city streets.

Us Weekly exclusively broke the news in November 2017 that Carino secretly popped the question over the summer after several months of dating.

“They are very much in love. They haven’t set a wedding date yet,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Christian isn’t in a rush, and Gaga is finishing her next album. Christian has children from his previous marriage and he wants to make sure they’re comfortable with anything that happens.”

The pair recently packed on the PDA during a night out with friends. An eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly that the duo “couldn’t keep their hands off” each other at the June 9 gathering.

“He was holding her hand and giving her kisses on the cheek. They were definitely comfortable being affectionate in public,” the source told Us, noting that Gaga was “smiling from ear to ear” at one point during the evening.

Gaga and Carino’s NYC outing comes less than two weeks after she surprised fans at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 18. The singer has been laying low since she was forced to cancel the remaining European dates of her Joanne world tour in February due to severe pain as a result of her battle with fibromyalgia.

