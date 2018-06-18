Black Panther’s biggest fan! Lady Gaga made a surprise appearance at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which aired on Monday, June 18, to receive and hand out the coveted golden popcorn statue.

Gaga, 32, walked on stage at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica as clips from her 2017 documentary, Five Foot Two, played behind her. This marked one of the Grammy winner’s first public appearances since she was forced to cancel the remaining European dates of her Joanne world tour in February due to severe pain as a result of her battle with fibromyalgia.

The singer was on hand at the ceremony to present the award for Best Movie.

“Black motherf—king Panther,” Gaga said, announcing that Black Panther won the category, beating out Avengers: Infinity War, Girls Trip, It and Wonder Woman.

The American Horror Story alum hugged the cast, including — Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman — as they accepted the award. Black Panther was nominated for seven accolades throughout the evening, making it the most-nominated film at the annual ceremony. Jordan also took home the award for Best Villain earlier in the show, and Boseman won Best Performance in a Movie.

The audience at the show, which was taped on Saturday, June 16, went wild for Gaga’s surprise appearance, and the songwriter thanked her “little monsters” for their support after Five Foot Two took home the award for Best Music Documentary.

“I just have one problem. I recently found out I’m five-foot-three and three quarters,” she joked during her acceptance speech. “I’m so so sorry.”

