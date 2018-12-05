Pump up the party! Lala Kent and Randall Emmett will celebrate their engagement with a lavish celebration in Los Angeles, Us Weekly confirms.

The pair have sent out invitations adorned with white and gold lettering to guests, asking friends and loved ones to join them at Avenue nightclub in Hollywood on Saturday,December 15.

Kent, 28, and Emmett, 47, got engaged in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in September, but they aren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle. “We haven’t thought about one little detail,” the Vanderpump Rules star exclusively told Us in November, noting that she thinks “by next summer, we’ll have a date on the books. But as of right now, we’re just enjoying being engaged, because fiancé is such a pretty word, so I’m all about it! I’ll keep it as long as I can.”

But the Bravo personality has started thinking about her dream dress. “Which way will Lala go? Will she be classic or will she be gangster? You never know,” she teased to Us later in November. “Maybe both. Gangster-chic. I’m, like, the worst bride-to-be ever. The only thing I’ve done is, like, scroll through Instagram and save dresses that I kind of like, that could be potential styles. But as far as the wedding goes, we have no date, we have no venue in mind. All we’ve said is, like, let’s shoot for 2020.”

Kent gushed over her engagement to Us in September after Emmett’s romantic proposal. “I can’t stop calling him my fiancé. My face hurts from smiling!” she raved. “I just can’t believe I get to have this man forever. I’m the luckiest girl in the world.”

The Avenue event will mark the couple’s second engagement soiree. They previously flew to Las Vegas with Kent’s Vanderpump Rules costars to celebrate after Emmett popped the question.

