Lala Kent is catching up on the latest drama between Raquel Leviss and Tom Sandoval — and she’s not amused.

During her Amazon Live on Monday, September 18, a viewer asked for Kent’s opinion on Leviss, 29, blocking Sandoval, 41, on Instagram and making the social media move publicly known. Kent, 33, was initially confused before her assistant and “Give Them Lala” podcast host Jessica Walter explained what went down.

“Well, I see the mental health facility really helped her. She has just come so far,” Kent said about Leviss in a sarcastic tone. “She’s just so removed from this world. You know I really tried, dude. Rachel, I really tried. And you are just beyond helpless.”

Kent said she wasn’t aware of Leviss and Sandoval’s Instagram back and forth, adding, “I don’t know what’s going on. I can’t believe she blocked him. Like honey, we have moved on. That happened, like, 500 years ago. Right?”

Leviss and Sandoval made headlines in March after news broke of their affair. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that Sandoval and Ariana Madix, who dated for nearly a decade, called it quits due to his infidelity. Filming had wrapped on season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, but cameras were picked back up to capture the aftermath of the cheating scandal.

After facing her costars during the season 10 reunion, Leviss checked herself into a treatment center for her mental health. She later confirmed she wouldn’t return to the show for season 11.

Earlier this month, Leviss marked her return to social media with a video taken in a field of flowers. Days after it was uploaded, Sandoval left a comment on the post in honor of Leviss’ birthday, writing, “Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend.”

In response, Leviss shared screenshots of Sandoval’s blocked Instagram account. He proceeded to throw major shade at Leviss after being asked where they stand.

“When somebody said she blocked [me], I was like ‘Oh, OK, whatever. Maybe her parents were going to dock her allowance this week or something,’ but to post that on her story is pretty childish,” Sandoval told Variety on Wednesday, September 13. “I just wished her a happy birthday. I didn’t think she had a lot of people reach out to her, so I wanted to. I mean, if she’s working on herself, I think it’s a little immature — it’s a little thirsty — to post that.”

During her livestream, Kent questioned why Leviss waited until after production wrapped to set boundaries with Sandoval. “If you had something to say, you should have strapped on your ovaries and you should have come on the show after you blew everyone’s world up and you should have addressed it. But instead apparently all you learned from your time away is you get on social media,” she added on Monday. “You don’t know how to [face your issues in person]. Because you’re a coward. And that’s the dumbest thing I’ve heard all day.”