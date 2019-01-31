Celebs were out and about this week, from Lala Kent checking out a virtual reality experience, to Hailee Steinfeld enjoying dinner with her mom, to Dave Chappelle making a surprise appearance at Delilah in West Hollywood. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Lala Kent enjoyed hot Dragonfly Coffee Roasters brew at Sundance while checking out the virtual reality experience by The Wild Immersion at Sundance Film Festival.

— Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick enjoyed cuisine by Greene St. Kitchen of Las Vegas at the Kia Telluride Supper Suite during the Sundance Film Festival including cocktails by Tequila Comisario during the Creative Coalition Spotlight dinner.

— Zac Efron sipped on LIFEWTR at the Collider Studio at Supper Suite at Sundance Film Festival.

— Kate Walsh will host the 21st CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) on Tuesday, February 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

— Ryan Cabrera toasted with Casamigos and enjoyed My/Mo Mochi ice cream snacks at the Love, Antosha film party at WanderLuxxe Filmmaker Lounge with Essential Costa Rica at Sundance Film Festival.

— L.A. Rams’ running back Todd Gurley ordered Shanghai fried rice and Chinese broccoli with friends at TAO Los Angeles.

— Judith Light, Hannah Pearl Utt and Jen Tullock attended the Marie Claire and Dell Power Breakfast celebrating women in the industry at the Dell Den on Main Street during the Sundance Film Festival.

— Hailee Steinfeld enjoyed a quiet dinner with her mom and a friend at Beauty & Essex NYC.

— Jenny Slate grabbed pizza at the Pizza Hut x Legion M lounge at Sundance Film Festival.

— Ed Helms and Ray Romano grabbed a glass of wine at the Francis Ford Coppola Winery Activation at The Hollywood Reporter Lounge at Sundance Film Festival.

— Busy Philipps celebrated new HI! Happy Inside cereal at the Gut Check Gym Pop-Up at Kellogg’s Café in NYC.

— David Arquette enjoyed cocktails and a DJ set by Nancy Whang of LCD SOUNDSYSTEM at Lyft’s welcome party at Sundance Film Festival.

— Priyanka Chopra got her hair colored at The Benjamin Salon in West Hollywood by Shah Karegar.

— Jesse Metcalfe took a Box Union class at the Robertson Blvd. location.

— Dave Chappelle got up on stage at Delilah and sang along with the band for their Sunday Jazz night.

— Demi Moore stopped by Heineken and The Hollywood Reporter’s Empowerment in Entertainment Young Executives Fellowship to support diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry during the Sundance Film Festival.

— Nicole Trunfio and Jennifer Kassell spoke at a panel to celebrate Bumble and Understated Leather’s limited edition, exclusive t-shirt launch with 100% of the proceeds benefiting The Kindness Campaign, an anti bullying non profit in Austin, Texas.

— Kea Ho and Alexis Knapp struck a pose at the Cinema Society Serenity Screening in NYC.

— Emma Roberts carried her Away Bigger Carry-On while in Salt Lake City, Utah for Sundance Film Festival.

— Alfred Coffee threw a party to celebrate their 6th anniversary at the Melrose Place location in West Hollywood.

— Awkwafina rocked a Rudsak jacket to The Hollywood Reporter 2019 Sundance Studio At Sky Strada, Park City.

— Postmates delivered hearty snacks and warm beverages to the chilled audience walking in to see Mindy Kaling’s Late Night at the Sundance Film Festival.

— Amy Hargreaves sipped on Kobrick’s Costa Rican coffee before taking a morning lululemon yoga class at Sundance followed by a Sunlighten Infrared Sauna Session.

