Lala Kent claims she was well aware of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s marital struggles.

“I mean, she’s one of my dearest friends, so I obviously knew that things were not great,” Kent, 33, said on the Tuesday, March 5, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I told her, ‘I support you,’ but I always say, ‘Leave him.’”

Cartwright, 35, confirmed late last month that she and Taylor, 44, had hit a rough patch in their marriage. As a result, she moved into another house to “take some space.”

Many Bravo fans speculated that Cartwright’s announcement was a way to drum up publicity for their reality TV return on the network’s The Valley, which premieres later this month.

“They don’t need any help with that,” Kent quipped about the social media chatter. “They don’t need any help. They’re all a hot mess. They don’t need separations.”

Cartwright and Taylor, who left Vanderpump Rules in 2020, have been together since 2015. They got married nearly five years later in 2019. They welcomed their only child, son Cruz, in 2021.

Since their separation, Cartwright has removed Taylor’s legal last name, Cauchi, from her Instagram bio. Taylor, meanwhile, has asserted that they are working things out.

“We’re together. We’re living in our home right now,” Taylor told Page Six in February. “It’s not evil or nastiness. It’s just two people that you now are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage. We’re just spending some time apart and just trying to re-assess, you know, our situation. We have a child involved, and we just wanna do what’s best for our kid.”

Cartwright, meanwhile, is waiting for certain behaviors to change before making a final decision.

“I think that me moving out and taking space to figure out if this is what I want is like the best situation for me right now,” she told TMZ on Friday, March 1. “I’ve asked him for a while to do certain things and nothing has come from that yet, so you know, hopefully. … Listen, I love Jax so much, I really do, and I want the best for me and for my son at this point.”

She added at the time: “That’s my main focus, but for sure, if he switches some things and changes some things about his life then maybe we can get back together. But, right now, I just, I don’t know.”