Not-so-mystery man! Lala Kent is opening up to Us Weekly about her boyfriend, Randall Emmett, their plans for marriage and if he will ever appear on her hit Bravo series, Vanderpump Rules. Watch the video above!

The couple have kept their relationship under wraps for quite some time. The two went public in December shortly before Emmett’s divorce from actress Amber Childers was finalized. However, just because they are now out in the open doesn’t mean the film producer will be making his reality TV show debut any time soon.

“He’s in such a different world than I am. It’s like, while I’m filming a reality TV show, he’s producing movies with Martin Scorsese,” Kent told Us. “It’s like I’m not going to ever bring him on to that show, no.”

Yet, that doesn’t exempt him from being a topic of conversation on the series. Throughout the course of this season, Kent and former BFF James Kennedy, have gotten into heated arguments, with Kennedy, at one point, calling the producer a “big fat Rolls Royce.”

“He’s very hurt,” Kent told Us. “My man has been so kind to him. You know, we’ve taken James with us to Las Vegas and … Not saying that, ‘We’ve paid and done a lot of stuff for you,’ but he really wanted James to be a part of our little friend group.”

With Kent and Kennedy’s friendship now “nonexistent” and her relationship with the father of two stronger than ever, the SUR hostess is now thinking about the next steps.

“We’re not in a rush to get married, but yeah, I see that happening,” the reality star explained to Us. “And I see us having a family, it’s just all about timing.”

For now, Kent is enjoying the finer things in life courtesy of her longtime boyfriend, revealing to Us the most romantic thing he has done for her…so far.

“He told me to just pack a bag and not ask any questions, and there was a helicopter waiting for me, dropped me off at this beautiful home full of flowers,” the Give Them Lala creator told Us. “We went and had a beautiful dinner and he laced me in beautiful diamonds and Chanel. Sometimes I look in the mirror and I’m like, ‘Who are you?’”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

