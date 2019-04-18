It turns out Lala Kent was the acting partner Al Pacino never knew he needed.

The Vanderpump Rules star impressed the Oscar winner so much while filming their upcoming film, Axis Sally, that he threatened to quit acting if their scene wasn’t featured in the movie trailer.

“After we filmed this scene, which was crazy, Al Pacino was like, ‘Wow, you’re really good.’ And I was like, ‘Thank you so much!’” Kent explained on Barstool Sports’ “Chicks in the Office” podcast, released on Thursday, April 18. “He goes, ‘No, you’re really good. … What you did with [that scene], that was fun. If that doesn’t make the trailer, I quit show business.”

Kent turned heads after she channeled a very different look in photos shared from the set of the Axis Sally in February. The SUR hostess, who previously starred in the horror movie The Row, called working with Pacino a “very cool” moment in her career. She also noted that she did not book the job because her fiancé, Randall Emmett, is a producer on the movie.

“What’s crazy is people that say that I book roles due to my fiancé, he is simply a movie producer, he can open doors, but at the end of the day, like, I have to go and prove myself,” the Bravo personality said on the podcast. “He doesn’t have that kind of pull to allow me to play opposite Al Pacino.”

Kent spoke exclusively to Us about her acting career in November 2018. “I’m really focused on my acting, I have The Row 2 coming up, we start filming in January. I have Give Them Lala Beauty that’s ready to expand, I just have a lot of irons in the fire right now,” she explained at the time, adding that she was putting music on the back burner for the moment. “I don’t really know if music is gonna fit right now. But I mean, again, I never shut anything down. So if I feel like making music, definitely.”

Axis Sally does not have a release date yet. Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

