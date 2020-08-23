Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Set Wedding Date — and a Hashtag!

The last dance. Lamar Odom and fiancée Sabrina Parr have set a date for their wedding.

In a digital save the date card posted to their respective Instagram accounts on Saturday, August 22, the twosome announced November 11, 2021, as the date of their upcoming nuptials. In addition, the location is set at Miami, Florida, and the hashtag — a tradition many couples use for wedding guests to organize their photos of the event on social media — reads “#TheOdomsLastDance.”

Parr, 33, captioned her post: “We’ve both experienced many relationships. Been married, divorced, you name it, we’ve been through it… But this right here will be our LAST DANCE! Can’t wait to marry you big man 😘.”

The former NBA player, 40, for his part, simply wrote: “When you got a real one… you gotta keep her.”

The date is a special one for the couple. Not only is 11:11 considered to be lucky by many, but November 11 is the date Odom proposed to Parr in 2019.

“I SAID YES!!!!!!” the personal trainer captioned a post on Instagram at the time, showing off her pear-shaped ring in a video and two photos as they dined at Prime 112 restaurant. She added the hashtags #mrsparrodom and #lamarandsabrina.

Nearly nine months later, the former Los Angeles Lakers player debuted a tattoo of Parr’s lips on his neck. “I wear my wedding ring on my neck!!” he captioned two photos on Instagram that showed the red lips with the words “Baby Doll” underneath. “Sorry if it offends anybody. Why? Tell me? #mybabydoll #wifey #whenyouknowshetheone #lamarandsabrina #happywifehappylife.”

Odom was previously married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, briefly put their divorce on hold after the New York City native almost died from a drug overdose in October 2015. She acted as his caretaker while he recovered and then filed for divorce for a second time in May 2016.

A source told Us Weekly in November that Kardashian wishes her ex-husband “nothing but the best” with Parr. “She heard about the engagement from friends,” said the insider, who added that the Good American cofounder “wants him to be happy.”