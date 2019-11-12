



Keeping it cordial. Khloé Kardashian wishes her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, “nothing but the best” on his recent engagement to Sabrina Parr. A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Kardashian, 35, “isn’t surprised Lamar quickly got engaged.”

“She heard about the engagement from friends,” the source says, adding that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star “wants him to be happy.”

On Monday, November 11, news broke that the former NBA player, 40, had proposed to Parr, 32, with a huge pear-shaped diamond ring.

“I SAID YES!!!!!!” the personal trainer and life coach captioned an Instagram post showing off her ring as the pair dined at Prime 112 in Miami. Odom also took to social media to make the happy announcement, writing, “Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!”

Their engagement comes less than four months after the couple were first spotted out together in Atlanta.

Kardashian and Odom were married from 2009 to 2016, when their divorce was finalized without spousal support. The reality star first filed for legal separation in 2014, but withdrew the papers when Odom suffered a near-fatal overdose the next year. Kardashian acted as caretaker for her then-husband, later filing for divorce once more when Odom made his eventual recovery.

Following a lengthy legal process, a source close to the couple told Us before the finalized divorce in 2016 that Kardashian and Odom were both “relieved it’s over and ready to move on with their lives.”

The Good American cofounder is happy to hear that Odom has found love again, but not everyone in the basketball player’s life had the same reaction. Lamar Morales-Odom Jr., the former Lakers player’s son, admitted on Tuesday, November 12, that he was taken aback by his father’s news.

“Last night I was emotional seeing my father got engaged through social media,” the 17-year-old wrote on Instagram, posting a childhood photo with his dad and sister, Destiny Morales-Odom. “I was hurt and caught off guard.”

Following Lamar Jr.’s reaction, an insider revealed to Us exclusively that “Lamar’s family didn’t know he was proposing. It was a shock. Everyone is surprised that he rushed into an engagement,” adding, “Lamar’s family is definitely worried about him.”

Destiny, 21, has not responded publicly to her father’s engagement.