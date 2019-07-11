Back on the bench. Lamar Odom was released from the BIG3 league after attempting to return to his career in basketball.

“Effectively immediately, Baron Davis, Bonzi Wells, Lamar Odom and Jermaine O’Neal will be deactivated for the 2019 BIG3 season,” the league said in a press release on Wednesday, July 10. The statement claimed the change is meant “to maximize competition, protect the health of players and to raise the level of the professionalism of the BIG3.”

Odom, 39, staged his return on June 22. The athlete acted as co-captain of the Enemies team, which lost the Detroit-set game. However, the former Los Angeles Lakers player seemed optimistic about his future with the league in a courtside interview. “Once I get my rhythm back, it should be no problem,” he assured at the time.

The Khloé & Lamar alum announced his comeback in November 2018. Odom previously suffered health setbacks after a near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel in October 2015.

Earlier this year, the basketball player returned to the spotlight with his memoir, Darkness to Light. He proudly revealed in June that the book earned a spot on the New York Times bestseller list. “What felt like a lifetime of writing and working on this project finally came to Light and I am grateful to YOU ALL! Your continued support and love is appreciated!” he wrote via Instagram. “It took a lot of courage for me to get so raw and candid with you all but I wanted you guys to get MY true story!”

Khloé Kardashian congratulated her ex-husband — the pair finalized their divorce in December 2016 — on his accomplishment. “Look at God!!!” she commented on his post. “Congratulations Lammy! Keep shining.”

Odom told Us Weekly exclusively in May that he would be open to a friendship or romantic relationship with the Good American cofounder, 35, noting: “I’m just a different man now.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!