In a good place. Lamar Odom reflected on his complicated past and relationships while revealing he is sober and focused on himself.

“A year ago yesterday I left my ex fiance’ [SIC] at the W Hotel in Atlanta without notice. When she realized I was gone back to my home in San Diego she was livid,” the 42-year-old former NBA player began a lengthy Instagram message alongside a photo that read, “A post for my exes and next” on Wednesday, December 8.

Referring to ex-fiancée Sabrina Parr, Odom continued, “I received over 250 calls and text messages over the course of last December from her wanting to fix us. We were toxic. Independently and collectively.”

The athlete wrote that “leaving” Parr, 34, “broke my heart but saved my soul.”

“The relationship was abusive. Many times I wanted to go back because – the dysfunction in me was addicted to the abuse,” he explained. “The addict in me hated being alone, the man in me wanted a pretty face to wake up to, it was hard. Late nights and early mornings alone wears on a brother. I sought solace in marijuana and a slew of random women, not loving any of them, not really wanting to be with any of them, but it beat being lonely.”

Odom and Parr got engaged in November 2019 after several months of dating. One year later, Us Weekly reported that there was trouble in paradise after previously scheduling their nuptials for November 2021.

“One day, my soul opened up, light bulb went off and I wanted and needed to change for ME! My team had worked hard to get me a fresh start. I had to honor that 🙏🏽,” he wrote on Wednesday. “Today, I am free. Drug free. Marijuana free. Relationship free. I am rebuilding a relationship with myself. With my family. I am focused on my faith. My growth. My brand. I am a legend. I own that. I am a recovering addict. I own that too.”

Odom concluded that he will “not let troubled exes from my past haunt me.”

“Stand in your truth. Do not believe everything you read. Luckily my team keeps record of EVERYTHING so I am reminded of how far I have come. I have not arrived yet,” he wrote. “I will stand in my truth. I owe that to myself and whomever God places next in my life. I truly love you all for loving me~ LO.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum added the hashtags, “#Love #Joy #Pain #Ex #Next #Recovery #Wife #Happy #Work #Lakers #NBA #MotivationalSpeaker #DarknessToLight #ReRelease #Tour #Truth.”

Parr, for her part, reflected on their split on Wednesday too — with a different message.

“A year ago today, I officially walked away from my ex-fiance. I did not tell a soul (not even him); I just left!” she wrote while promoting her new book. “I knew the more I continued to talk about my unhappiness, the more I would stay comfortable being in it. We were less than a year away from getting married. I was scared, hurt, and unsure of the outcome, but I knew if I stayed, I would never be free.”

Odom previously married Khloé Kardashian in 2009. While the pair split in 2013 amid allegations of cheating, their divorce was put on hold after the former Los Angeles Lakers star suffered a near-fatal overdose in Nevada in October 2015. Their divorce was ultimately finalized in 2016. Odom is the father of daughter Destiny, 23, and son Lamar Jr., 19, with his ex Liza Morales.