It’s over for Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr. The former NBA star’s fiancée announced their split on Wednesday, November 4, via Instagram.

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” the 33-year-old trainer wrote. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

Parr added that Odom, 40, “has some things that he alone has to work through.”

She explained, “I love him dearly, but I am no longer able to be by his side while [he] seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that [you] pray for everyone involved …”

Odom proposed to Parr in November 2019, three months after they were first spotted out together in Atlanta. In August, the pair, who previously revealed they weren’t having sex until after the ceremony, announced their plans to wed in Miami on November 11, 2021.

“We’ve both experienced many relationships. Been married, divorced, you name it, we’ve been through it … But this right here will be our LAST DANCE!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Can’t wait to marry you big man.”

Odom added, “When you got a real one … you gotta keep her.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers player was previously married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016. (While they split in 2013, their divorce was on hold after the athlete suffered a near-fatal overdose in Nevada in October 2015.)

Odom also shares daughter Destiny, 22, and son Lamar Jr., 18, with his ex Liza Morales. Us exclusively revealed that Odom’s family was blindsided when he proposed to Parr.

“Lamar’s family didn’t know he was proposing. It was a shock. Everyone is surprised that he rushed into an engagement,” the source told Us at the time. “His friends and family really want the best for him. Sabrina has the relationship on a fast track, and Lamar’s friends and family want Lamar and Sabrina to know each other better before moving too fast. Lamar’s family is definitely worried about him.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum has been candid about his battle with substance abuse over the years.

“Coke is a real psychological drug. You can be getting high and feeling great and then on the way down cursing yourself out,” he told Us in 2017. “[After my overdose] I checked into rehab, I was able to stay the whole 30 days and get the most out of it. I learned about addiction and that it’s a brain disease. The choices we make when our brain is diseased are involuntary. So, it was important and life-changing.”