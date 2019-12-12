Taking a new approach. Lamar Odom’s fiancée, Sabrina Parr, revealed that the engaged couple intends to abstain from having sex until they say “I do.”

Parr, 32, opened up about the pair’s choice to practice abstinence in a new interview with Hollywood Life. She shared that is was the former NBA star’s idea to hold off on sex, which is a decision he came to after speaking with a pastor.

“This is the first time in Lamar’s entire life that he has been clean of drugs, marijuana, porn addiction, sex addiction,” the fitness model told the publication on Thursday, December 11. “Him and I don’t even have sex, believe that or not. Once Lamar got saved, he developed a relationship with a pastor and there’s a lot of things he just wants to grow, areas he wants to grow in, and things he wants to improve on as a man. And as a man, the pastor suggested to him, it’s not Godly if Christians like to have sex before marriage.”

Parr continued, “Obviously, he’s already had sex, so he couldn’t cut that out, but he said, ‘A great sacrifice to God would be to withhold from sex until you guys got married.’ And so, I think he really respects the pastor’s opinion and his voice.”

Parr noted that she “allowed” Odom, 40, to make this decision for them, which she noted has caused the retired athlete to want to “rush” to tie the knot. She’s in “no rush” to get married sooner, but she said her husband-to-be has been “doing very well” without having sex despite initially thinking “this would be a struggle” for him.

“One thing he told me was, the way I respect myself and the standards that I have, they’re very intriguing to him,” she explained. “So, it makes him want to honor me in that way. So, so far so good. Since we’ve been engaged, since before we’ve gotten engaged, we have been holding on strong, and the object is to do other things in place of sex. And what he’s seeing is without having sex, it improves our intimacy. We experience real intimacy when we’re not having sex.”

Odom and Parr announced their engagement on November 11 via Instagram after he popped the question in Miami with a massive pear-shaped diamond ring. The proposal came after the couple were first spotted kissing while out in Atlanta in August. Odom later referred to now-fiancée as his “woman” when confirming their romance on Instagram.

Odom was previously married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2016. At the time of his engagement to Parr, a source told Us that Kardashian, 35, was not “surprised Lamar quickly got engaged” but she ultimately “wants him to be happy.” (The exes split in 2013, but they put their separation on hold in October 2015 after the NBA star suffered a near-fatal overdose. The Good American cofounder filed for divorce a second time in Mary 2016.)

Odom shares daughter Destiny, 21, and son Lamar Jr., 17, with his ex, Liza Morales. The New York native’s family “didn’t know he was proposing” and they were “surprised that he rushed into an engagement,” an insider told Us on November 12, the same day Odom’s son shared his shock over the engagement news. The source added that Odom’s “friends and family really want the best for him.”