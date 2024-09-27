Long before Lana Del Rey reportedly married alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in September 2024, the singer-songwriter had been candid about her romantic past.

“It’s been beautiful, but it’s been confusing because when … things don’t end in a traditional way,” Del Rey told Rolling Stone in July 2014. “You don’t have that traditional relationship where maybe you go out with couples at night, or you do normal things. It’s more of an extension of the creative process. There’s high-impact events that happen, or big adventures, or big fallouts. So it’s inspiring, and it’s not grounding, but it’s what I need to keep going.”

While speaking with the outlet, “Video Games” chanteuse revealed that she wasn’t turned off by the prospect of age-gap romance so long as her partner was “an equal.”

“I sort of have an affinity for really good, strong, self-assured people,” she explained at the time. “I would say I haven’t met them as much in people who are in their 20s. So for me, I have nothing in common necessarily with somebody who’s in their 20s — yet. That I know of, thus far.”

Us Weekly confirmed 10 years later that Del Rey and Dufrene obtained a marriage license in Louisiana. They reportedly tied the knot within a week of receiving the application.

Scroll down to revisit Del Rey’s relationship history through the years:

Barrie-James O’Neill

Del Rey started dating the Scottish singer in 2011, telling Just Jared one year later that they met in a songwriting session.

“When I met my boyfriend, we always say that the entire time we were writing for each other, but we didn’t know it until we met each other,” she told the outlet in 2012. “So, you feel like even though you didn’t know the person then all the songs are for them now.”

After three years together, Del Rey and O’Neill broke up.

“We are currently not together,” she told Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten in 2014. “He is a wonderful person. But there are some things he has to deal with. I will not explain it in detail. This was hard on our relationship. I no longer felt free.”

Francesco Carrozzini

Del Rey and the photographer sparked romance rumors in July 2014 when they were spotted packing on the PDA in Italy after he filmed her “Ultraviolence” music video. The pair never formally confirmed their relationship status, but they were last spotted together in September 2015.

G-Eazy

Del Rey was first spotted cozying up with rapper G-Eazy at Coachella in 2017. They never addressed their relationship status but fans speculated his 2020 song “Moana” was about Del Rey.

“I know a Keisha and I know Lana / They try to get me back, but I’m like, ‘No, nah, nah’ / I’m sorry, I don’t want no drama, nah / That’s a hard no, pass,” he raps, fueling there’s that Del Rey wanted a reconciliation.

G-Eazy never publicly confirmed the lyrical inspiration.

Sean Larkin

Del Rey debuted her romance with Larkin, a police officer, via Instagram in December 2019. Larkin revealed to The New York Times in March 2020 that the pair went their separate ways.

“Right now, we’re just friends,” he said. “We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now.”

Clayton Johnson

Del Rey was linked to musician Johnson following her split from Larkin. They went Instagram official in February 2021 before eventually breaking up later that year.

Jeremy Dufrene

The “Summertime Sadness” singer was first spotted with Dufrene in August 2024, when they were spotted holding hands at Leeds Festival. Weeks later, the alligator guide accompanied Del Rey to model Karen Elson’s New York City wedding to Lee Foster.

Us confirmed in September 2024 that Del Rey and Dufrene obtained a marriage license. Daily Mail published wedding photos that same week.