In an alternate universe somewhere, Lance Bass is a lawyer who married his high school girlfriend in Mississippi.

That’s what Bass believes might have happened, at least, if he had not taken his audition for ‘NSync when he was 16.

Bass, 45, explained why in a conversation with Us Weekly on behalf of his campaign with Kelley Blue Book. He’s teaming up with the company to help people say “bye bye bye” when it’s time to move on from something special, like their car.

The first time Bass had to deal with moving on from something special came in 1995 when he was presented with the opportunity to audition for ‘NSync. As he recalled to Us, he was vice president of his junior class in high school at the time, getting ready for his homecoming dance.

Related: 'NSync's Reunions Through the Years ‘NSync may have disbanded two decades ago, but that doesn’t mean fans haven’t been treated to a few reunions over the years. Concertgoers at Justin Timberlake‘s March 2024 One Night Only show at the Wiltern in Los Angeles were gifted with a surprise performance from the 10-time Grammy Award-winning artist and his former bandmates: Lance […]

That’s when his mom initially shot down the idea of him auditioning for the boy band, hanging up on a call from future ‘NSync member Justin Timberlake, his mother and manager Lou Pearlman. It wasn’t until they called back that she relented.

“I wanted to become a lawyer. You know, I love talking,” Bass told Us Weekly exclusively. “I think about where my life would have been, and especially being a closeted person in a state like Mississippi. Like, how long would it have taken me to realize who I was? Would I have been that type of person to just kind of try to ignore those feelings and actually marry that girlfriend of mine?”

It turns out he never had to find out. Bass went to Orlando to meet the rest of the group. He recalled singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” with them, and “magic happened.”

“I knew at that moment, like, holy crap, I don’t think I’m going back to Mississippi,” he said.

The rest, as they say, is history. ‘NSync released its self-titled debut album in 1997, with their rise coinciding with the boy band boom of the 1990s. Bass credits that time in his life with helping him eventually come out in 2006 — and more.

Related: Stars Celebrate Pride 2024: Lance Bass, Sophia Bush and More Several stars showed up to support and represent the LGBTQIA+ community at parades all over the country. Sophia Bush celebrated her first pride event since coming out as queer in April. Bush, 41, shared pictures of herself at a Pride Festival in West Hollywood, wearing a black T-shirt that read, “Go Gays.” “You are perfect. […]

“I don’t know how far I would have taken living in a place like [Mississippi], and not being a part of a business like entertainment, where it was so easy to be yourself and to be free,” he said. “I think about that all the time, and I think entertainment saved me, like, saved my life. I would be so bored.”

Thirty years later, Bass is married to husband Michael Turchin and is the father of twins. He shared that the major life changes that come with fatherhood could be intimidating — but they don’t have to be.

“As our family is still adjusting to being dads to twins, I know that adapting to a new set of circumstances can be scary but ultimately so rewarding,” he said. “Moving on doesn’t have to be scary, but sometimes we all need a little support with those changes. Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer provides that support when you need to let go of your car and move on to bigger and better things.”

He will host an Instagram story Q&A tied to Kelley Blue Book’s Instant Cash Offer on September 16 where he will give followers tips on how to move on.

With reporting by Amanda Williams