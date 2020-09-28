Feeling better. Lance Bass opened up about his thoughts on friend Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle, revealing he’s spoken to her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, about what’s happening.

“I have talked to Jamie Lynn recently, which is why I feel so much better about this situation,” Bass, 41, told Entertainment Tonight on Friday, September 25. “They aren’t as worried as we are.”

The “Daily Popcast” podcast host explained that the public “have no idea what’s really going on,” which is why everyone has to “trust that the loved ones around her are doing the right thing.”

The former ‘NSync member has known Britney, 38, since the mid-‘90s, and like many fans of the Princess of Pop, he’s been following her legal battle over the past few months.

“The one thing that I do know is, I know Jamie Lynn — if Jamie is OK with everything going on, I feel like she really has her sister’s back during all this,” Bass said. “So I trust her to give us the real information.”

Last month, news broke that Jamie Lynn, 29, was named the trustee of Britney’s SJB Revocable Trust in the event of the Crossroads actress’ death. The decision came after the “Lucky” singer requested to have their father, Jamie Spears, removed as the “conservator of her person” and as “sole conservator of her estate” in August.

Jamie, 68, was previously a co-conservator of Britney’s estate, alongside attorney Andrew Wallet, after her public breakdown in 2008. He was temporarily replaced by Jodi Montgomery in September 2019 due to “personal health reasons.” He has since been working to resume his conservator status despite Britney’s call for him to be permanently removed.

Bass, along with many other celebs, has been vocal about supporting the Grammy winner throughout her legal battles, joining the #FreeBritney movement.

“I totally support #FreeBritney,” Bass said on Friday. “I hope everyone figures out exactly what is happening in her life. I do believe that things are settling the way they should be …There’s a judge in charge of all this, so we really need to just trust the judge in the situation and know that things will work out for the best.”

No matter what the outcome, the Out of Sync author will have the “Toxic” singer’s back.

“We all love her and I’m very open to finding out what’s going on, but at the end of the day you’ve no idea what’s going on,” he added. “So I really shouldn’t have an opinion.”