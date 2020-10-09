Wedded bliss! Larry David and girlfriend Ashley Underwood tied the knot on Wednesday, October 7.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm creator, 73, and the producer wed in Southern California after dating for three years, People reports.

The couple met through mutual friend Sacha Baron Cohen at the Borat actor’s birthday bash in 2017 and instantly hit it off. At the time, Underwood was a producer on Cohen’s series Who Is America? and David was seated next to her at dinner.

“Much to her surprise I left before dessert,” the Seinfeld cocreator recalled of the couple’s meeting in a New York Times interview in April. “I was doing so well, banter-wise, I didn’t want to risk staying too long and blowing the good impression.”

They began living together in 2019, when Underwood moved into David’s Pacific Palisades, California, abode.

When the coronavirus pandemic began earlier this year, the couple quarantined with David’s daughter Cazzie, 26, Underwood’s cat, Elwood, and the duo’s Australian shepherd, Bernie.

The Fridays writer joked about the problems the trio experienced in quarantine, telling The New York Times, “There’s not a moment in the day when there isn’t friction between at least two of us.”

He added: “Another issue is the business of one of us starting a show and not waiting for the other. Huge problem! You at least have to ask. Ashley does not ask. She starts and then it’s impossible to catch up. And I’ll catch her. I’ll walk into the room, and she’ll instantly click off the TV.”

Ahead of their nuptials, Underwood spoke about David and revealed the perks of dating one of Hollywood’s funniest and most successful men.

“We get a social pass,” Underwood told GQ in January, referencing the TV mogul’s actions at gatherings. “We’ll be at a dinner party, and Larry will take his last bit of food and just stand up for us to go. I just shrug. He gets the laugh, and I get to ride his coattails.”

David was previously married to activist Laurie David from 1993 to 2007. The pair share daughters Cazzie and Romy, 24.